Ivanka Trump footwear firm 'copied Italian shoe'

Rome, June 26 - A luxury footwear company linked to Ivanka Trump copied an Italian shoe, a Florentine firm claims. Marc Fisher Holdings, which produces a top shoe line for the US president's daughter, allegedly copied a model made by Aquazzurra. The incriminated US shoe, Hettie, allegedly "copies every detail" of Aquazzurra's Wild Thing, the Florence-based firm said. A federal judge said at the weekend that Ivanka will have to testify in the case since she takes decisions on how Marc Fisher is run.