Berlusconi says coalition must have moderate profile

Rome, June 26 - Ex-premier Silvio Berlusconi, the leader of Forza Italia, said Monday that the centre right should build on its strong showing in local-election run-offs by forming a moderate coalition at the national level. "The centre right can start from these results in view of the decisive contest to lead the country again, on the basis of a shared programme, most of which we already have, and a coalition of different parties characterized by a clear liberal, moderate profile based on Christian roots, according to the winning centre-right model in all Europe and Italy," he said.