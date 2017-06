Mattarella calls for more safeguards for torture victims

Rome, June 26 - President Sergio Mattarella marked International Day of Support for the Victims of Torture Monday by calling for more safeguards for torture victims. "Efforts must be intensified to give voice and offer safeguards to all the victims of all forms of torture and to uproot this practice," he said, adding that torture was "one of the the gravest violations of the rights of man and fundamental liberties, whenever and wherever it takes place".