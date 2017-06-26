M5S must work as team or be annihilated - Grillo (2)

Rome, June 26 - 5-Star Movement leader Beppe Grillo said on his blog Monday that the anti-establishment group must work as a team or face an electoral debacle. "We have a great team, we are citizens," Grillo said on his blog after Sunday's local-election run-offs. "Everyone has their job and everyone has their duty to never give up. Either we move forward together now, or we will be annihilated individually". Grillo referred to Al Pacino's celebrated American football film Any Given Sunday as he commented on the run-offs in a post entitled "The M5S continues to grow at any given election". "It is a question of a few metres from here to government," he said. "I don't say that out of arrogance, but out of sense of responsibility. We must have it clear that the hopes of millions of people lie on this team". The M5S did not have candidates in most of the big run-offs on Sunday after a disappointing showing in the first round. But Grillo stressed that the movement had won eight of the 10 run-offs it was involved in, saying this took the total of mayors it has from 37 to 45, a rise of 20%.