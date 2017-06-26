Snake found in shopping trolley

Milan
26/06/2017
Milan, June 26 - A metre-and-a-half-long snake was found in a supermarket shopping trolley in Milan at the weekend. An employee was taking a line of empty trolleys from a lower floor up to the Esselunga store in Viale Umbria when he spotted the animal which attracted the attention of some clients. After a few moments the snake slithered out of the trolley and got outside, where it went down a carpark grating leading to an underground area. Supermarket security was alerted and agents of the ENPA national agency for the protection of animals were called.
