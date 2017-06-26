Vatican City

Don't follow horoscopes pope warns

'Walk with God' says Francis

Don't follow horoscopes pope warns

Vatican City, June 26 - Pope Francis on Monday warned the faithful not to to follow horoscopes. "The Christian has no need of horoscopes or fortune tellers to foresee the future, all he needs is to know to walk with his God," Francis said in a homily at St Martha's House, the Vatican guesthouse he lives in. The pontiff added that the Christian "i a man, or a woman, who blesses, who 'says good' of others, even though we are often accustomed not to speak well of our neighbours, when the tongue moves as it wishes". "Walk and be irreprehensible, at bottom the Christian life is so simple," said the pope, who also said cancer care should be made available for all.

