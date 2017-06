Farouk Kassam kidnapper Boe free after 25 years

Milan, June 26 - Matteo Boe, a Sardinian kidnapper who infamously sent a piece of the ear of the seven-year-old son of a Costa Smeralda hotelier to his father in 1992, was released from prison Sunday after serving 25 years for the kidnappings of young Farouk Kassam and other people. Boe, 59, whose 14-year-old daughter was killed in 2004, returned to live in his home town of Lula near Nuoro.