Grillo says M5S grows at every election, govt near

Rome, June 26 - 5-Star Movement (M5S) leader Beppe Grillo referred to Al Pacino's celebrated film Any Given Sunday as he commented on Sunday's local-election run-offs. "The M5S continues to grow at any given election," was the headline of the post. "It is a question of a few metres from here to government," he said. "I don't say that out of arrogance, but out of sense of responsibility. We must have it clear that the hopes of millions of people lie on this team". The M5S did not have candidates in most of the big run-offs on Sunday after a disappointing showing in the first round. But Grillo stressed that the movement had won eight of the 10 run-offs it was involved, saying this took the total of mayors it has from 37 to 45, a rise of 20%.