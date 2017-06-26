Rome

Soccer: Donnarumma to meet Milan execs after European champs

Talks to restart says agent Raiola

Rome, June 26 - Goalkeeping phenom Gianluigi 'Gigio' Donnarumma will meet AC Milan executives after the European Under-21 championships to see if they can reach a deal after talks recently broke down, his agent Mino Raiola tweeted after Italy beat Germany 1-0 to set up a semi-final clash with favourites Spain Sunday. Donnarumma, 18, has been accused of being a mercenary after failing to agree terms for a Milan extension and being linked to Real Madrid and other big spenders. "After the European championships we'll meet Milan, now the important thing is the national side," tweeted Raiola, who has been accused of pressuring Donnaruma not to extend his contract. Milan have threatened to keep Donnarumma, whose contract runs out in June next year, in the stands for a year.

