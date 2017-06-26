F1: Vettel irked by Hamilton in Baku

Rome, June 26 - Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel was angry with Formula One championship rival Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes after beating Hamilton to fourth place in the Azerbaijan Grand Prix to extend his lead over the Briton to 14 points Sunday. The two aces' cars touched several times when the safety car was on, leading to a 10-second penalty for Vettel in an accident-strewn race surprisingly won by Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo with Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas in second and Williams' Lance Stroll third. "Hamilton braked a couple of times, you don't do that, I don't know why I got the penalty, I don't know why I got the penalty and he didn't," an angry Vettel said after the race in Baku. "It's dangerous for the one behind, I damaged my wing, you go and tell him"," he told reporters. Hamilton said "it's not true I braked suddenly" and criticised Vettel's car handling, saying "it's not the conduct you expected from a four-time world champion".