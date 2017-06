MotoGP: Rossi triumphs at Assen

Rome, June 26 - Nine-time world champion Valentino Rossi on Sunday won the Dutch MotoGP in Assen for Yamaha to rise to third in the standings, seven points behind new leader Andrea Dovizioso of Ducati. Rossi, 38, who won his first world title 20 years ago, notched his 115th win in all classes and 89th in the premier class. It was his ninth Assen win. "This is a special place for me, there are so many fans here, the track is fantastic," said Rossi, seven of whose titles have been in the top tier. "I'm happy for me and for the team. The race was beautiful, I'm happy".