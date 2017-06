Foreign fighter arrest confirmed

Turin, June 26 - An Italian foreign fighter saw her arrest confirmed Monday. Lara Bombonati from Tortona near Alessandria, whose late husband Francesco Cascio was also a jihadi who was killed in Syria in December, will remain in a jail in Alessandria pending a hearing to decide her indictment, judicial sources said. Bombonati, 26, exercised her right to remain silent during the hearing. Prosecutors say Bombonati exhorted her husband to wage jihad and acted as a courier between Turkey and Syria for jihadi militia Jabhat Fateh Al-Sham.