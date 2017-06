Up-and-coming actor Diele arrested for vehicular homicide

Salerno, June 26 - Up-and-coming Italian actor Domenico Diele was to appear before an investigating magistrate on Monday for the confirmation of his arrest for aggravated vehicular homicide after he hit and killed 48-year-old Ilaria Dilillo early Saturday while driving under the effects of drugs. The 32-year-old film and television star was said to be returning from a party in Matera when he ran into Dilillo, who was riding a moped near the Montecorvino Pugliano motorway exit near Salerno. She was on her way home after spending an evening with friends. The accident occurred around 2 am local time. Diele subsequently tested positive for drugs and it also emerged that his driving licence had been suspended in 2016 following a positive drugs test. Diele was in the Salerno area for filming for Marco Ponti's new film 'Una vita spericolata' (A dangerous life).