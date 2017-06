Take local-elections model to national level-Salvini

Milan, June 26 - Northern League leader Matteo Salvini said Monday that the way the centre right parties joined forces for victories in many local-election run-offs on Sunday should be used at the national level. "I can't wait to export the model from these local election to the national level," he told a press conference. "If, after decades, they ask us to govern in Genova, Pistoia or Sesto San Giovanni, it means that we can govern the country too - with clear ideas and without hesitations about whether or not to be with Renzi".