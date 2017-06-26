Heat wave, water emergency continue in many areas

Rome, June 26 - A heat wave that has caused drought in much of Italy continued in the centre and south on Monday while many parts of the north were picking up the pieces after violent storms caused flash floods and landslides on Sunday. In Rome a technical committee is set to give its opinion on whether to turn off the drinking water fountains in the capital due to the shortage. At the environment ministry, meanwhile, experts will examine the worrying situation at Lake Bracciano, near Rome. The lake's level has fallen sharply due to the drought and because a local water company has been taking more water from it than usual to meet demand.