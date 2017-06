Intesa Sanpaolo takes over troubled Veneto banks

Rome, June 26 - The Bank of Italy said on Monday that Intesa Sanpaolo had taken over the 'good' assets of two insolvent lenders, Veneto Banca and Banca Popolare di Vicenza, for a symbolic price of one euro. The move prevents a disorderly failure of the medium-sized lenders and the rescue, which sees the new good banks stripped of their non-performing loans, will require some 5.2 billion euros in public money.