Centre right triumphs in local-election run-offs (2)

Rome, June 26 - A centre-right bloc made up of Silvio Berlusconi's Forza Italia (FI), the anti-migrant Northern League (LN) and the rightwing Brothers of Italy (FdI) party was the big winner of local-election run-offs in many Italian towns and cities on Sunday. The centre right won most of the contests in the 22 provincial capitals, with the centre-left losing strongholds such as Genoa and Pistoia. The anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) was absent from most run-offs after performing badly in the first round. Federico Pizzarotti, a former M5S member, was re-elected mayor of Parma. The centre-left defeats led to criticism of ex-premier Matteo Renzi. leader of the ruling Democratic Party. "Things could have gone better but general elections are a different story," Renzi said. LN leader Matteo Salvini said the lesson was that there should be "no more votes that save the government" of the PD Premier Paolo Gentiloni.