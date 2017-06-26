Rome

Centre right triumphs in local-election run-offs

Rome, June 26 - A centre-right bloc made up of Silvio Berlusconi's Forza Italia (FI), the anti-migrant Northern League (LN) and the rightwing Brothers of Italy (FdI) party was the big winner of local-election run-offs in many Italian towns and cities on Sunday. The centre right won most of the contests in the 22 provincial capitals, with the centre-left losing strongholds such as Genoa and Pistoia. The anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) was absent from most run-offs after performing badly in the first round. Federico Pizzarotti, a former M5S member, was re-elected mayor of Parma.

