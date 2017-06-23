Raggi has no balls - Marra in wiretap

Rome
23/06/2017
Rome, June 23 - Former city of Rome personnel chief Raffaele Marra said Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi lacked courage in a wiretapped conversation with a friend last year. "She has got no balls. So why the f**k do you let her be mayor?" Marra said when talking about the appointment of his brother Renato as tourism chief. "She's acting like a princess... they have conned her". Raggi, a member of the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S), is under investigation over Renato Marra's appointment and that of Salvatore Romeo as head of her political secretariat. The transcript of the wiretap was included in court documentation for a corruption trial in which Marra, who was arrested in December, is a defendant. Marra is accused of receiving 370,00 euros from real estate broker Sergio Scarpellini in 2013 to buy a house in Rome's Prati Fiscali area. Scarpellini is also a defendant.
