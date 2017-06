Woman stabs partner to death, cuts off penis

Modena, June 23 - A 63-year-old man had his penis cut off as he was stabbed to death by his partner in Modena early Friday. Claudio Palladino, a company manager, was killed in his apartment on the third floor of a block of flats in via Mar Adriatico with eight knife blows. The woman, 50-year-old Romanian woman Verona Popescu, subsequently called the police and turned herself in. She is thought to be Palladino's parents' former carer.