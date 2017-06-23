ANSA/ Caravaggio originals, copies compared in Rome

(by Francesca Pierleoni). Rome, June 21 - Two masterpieces by Michelangelo da Merisi da Caravaggio, 'St. Francis in Meditation' and 'The Flagellation of Christ' will be juxtaposed with two copies that were likely made in the same era and are almost identical and the center of complex attributions and diagnostic investigations. These are the four works of 'Caravaggio nel Patrimonio del FEC, Il Doppio e la Copia', an exhibition curated by Giulia Silvia Ghia that will be at the Rome's National Gallery of Ancient Art at Palazzo Barberini from June 22 until July 16. The exhibition, which celebrates 30 years of a fund for buildings that serve as places of worship (Fondo Edifici di Culto, or FEC) "is a very intelligent scientific operation," said Culture Minister Dario Franceschini, who visited the exhibition at a preview with Interior Minister Marco Minniti. "It was made possible through the Fondo Edifici di Culto, which owns many churches (about 800 as well as many other assets throughout the country, Ed.) and has an extraordinary number of works of art. There is here, alongside the paintings, important documentation that will help visitors to understand the differences that led to their being attributed to the correct artists". The relationship between the two original Caravaggio works and the copies is filled with discoveries and surprises. The two works entitled 'St. Francis in Meditation', one from the San Pietro a Carpineto Romano church (housed in the National Gallery of Ancient Art) and the other from the Roman church Santa Maria della Concezione (known as the Church of the Capuchins) were for years at the center of a complex debate about who they were painted by. The painting of the Church of the Capuchins was attributed to Caravaggio in 1908, but in 1968 another identical version of the painting was discovered in the San Pietro a Carpineto church. The restoration and technical research operations on the two paintings brought to light that the original (painted in 1605) was the one found in the San Pietro a Carpineto church 'The Flagellation of Christ', made between 1607 and 1608 and coming from the Naples Museo di Capodimonte, was commissioned by the De Franchis family and put in their chapel in the San Domenico church. The 1928 restoration brought the work back into the fold of Caravaggio studies thanks to diagnostic techniques that brought to light many modifications including a figure that was taken out of the final version. Its copy, now located in the Rosario chapel of San Domenico, was attributed after restoration in the early 1930s to Andrea Vaccaro, well known for his Caravaggio copies. The attribution was difficult and the latest diagnostic studies conducted for the exhibition brought to light new elements to reflect on. Since 1987, the FEC has been tasked with protecting heritage included in the property of bodies set up by the 'eversive laws' issued during the Unification of Italy, which suppressed many ecclesiastical bodies and seized their assets. The holy buildings that it is tasked with hold within them innumerable works of art including ones by Michelangelo, Guido Reni, Paolo Veneziano, Bernini, Tiziano and Cavalier d'Arpino.