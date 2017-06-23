Italy satisfied by EU summit on migrants-Gentiloni (3)

Rome, June 25 - Premier Paolo Gentiloni said Friday that he was satisfied about how the European summit had responded to Italy's demands for more help with the Mediterranean asylum-seeker crisis. "I think Italy can be satisfied with the conclusions reached, although we know very well that the problems we have to tackle cannot be resolved with the conclusions of a European Council document," Gentiloni told a press conference. European Council President Donald Tusk said that leaders at the EU summit "agreed to coordinate better in the next few weeks to help Italy" with the Mediterranean asylum-seeker crisis. Tusk said that progress was being made regarding the central Mediterranean route but he added that "the situation remains critical for illegal arrivals". He said that "the only result that we are interested in is putting a definitive end" to the arrivals. French President Emmanuel Macron told an end-of-summit press conference that the EU had failed to pay sufficient attention in the past to Italy's appeals. "We lacked balance on solidarity" on migrants and the economic crisis, Macron said in reference to countries hit by "asymmetric shocks". "We did not listen to Italy about the migrant wave that was arriving," he added. "Common EU rules are needed both for the Balkan route and the Libya one".