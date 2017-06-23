Grillo comic with habit of off-books payments - Berlusconi

Rome, June 23 - Ex-premier Silvio Berlusconi, the leader of the centre-right Forza Italia (FI) party, on Friday blasted the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) and its leader, comedian-turned-politician Beppe Grillo. "It's a movement that changes its mind about everything," Berlusconi, whose FI is vying for third place with the Northern League in the polls, a long way behind the M5S and the ruling Democratic Party (PD), told La7 television. "Grillo is a good comic with a bad habit for getting himself paid off the books, surrounded by people who have never done anything - the real political professions, people who did nothing before the elections. Berlusconi also spoke about the M5S's Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi, who is under investigation in relation to some appointments. "She should not give a damn about the investigations," he said. "We should not have investigations blowing up the voters' decisions any more. "If anything, she should leave due to incapacity".