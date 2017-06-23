'We didn't listen to Italy on migrants' - Macron

Brussels
23/06/2017
Brussels, June 23 - French President Emmanuel Macron told an end-of-summit press conference that the EU had failed to pay sufficient attention in the past to Italy's appeals over the Mediterranean asylum-seeker crisis. "We lacked balance on solidarity" on migrants and the economic crisis, Macron said in reference to countries hit by "asymmetric shocks". "We did not listen to Italy about the migrant wave that was arriving," he added. "Common EU rules are needed both for the Balkan route and the Libya one".
Le altre notizie
La tragedia dimenticata dell’Arandora Star
di Francesco Musolino
Pasquale Bruno, il brigante di Bauso
di Marcello Mento
A rischio il futuro dell’internet libero?
di Fausto Cicciò
Case, nel Sud valgono tre volte meno
di Vinicio Leonetti
Il "folle" amore
di Ylenia e Alessio
di Riccardo D'Andrea
di Davide Marchetta
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online