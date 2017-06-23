'We didn't listen to Italy on migrants' - Macron

Brussels, June 23 - French President Emmanuel Macron told an end-of-summit press conference that the EU had failed to pay sufficient attention in the past to Italy's appeals over the Mediterranean asylum-seeker crisis. "We lacked balance on solidarity" on migrants and the economic crisis, Macron said in reference to countries hit by "asymmetric shocks". "We did not listen to Italy about the migrant wave that was arriving," he added. "Common EU rules are needed both for the Balkan route and the Libya one".