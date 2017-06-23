ANSA/ Mozart's Don Giovanni to be performed in Amatrice

(by Gabriele Santoro). Rome, June 23 - The ruins of Amatrice are set to vibrate to the sound of Mozart's Don Giovanni on July 8 as part of an initiative aiming to help the earthquake-stricken area get back onto its feet. Rome's Teatro dell'Opera company will perform in the north Lazio mountain town with a young cast in a special production using a lorry whose trailer transforms into a stage. "OperaCamion was launched last year and it is very important to us," Teatro dell'Opera superintendent Carlo Fuortes said. "It is difficult to take opera out of the theatre, but with this model we have created something that restores the marvel of this genre in a normal way," he added. The performance is part of the Lazio Region's summer cultural programme, which pays special attention to the towns and villages at or near the epicentre of the devastating earthquakes in August and October 2016 and in January this year. "The territory here is injured and the community dispersed, but art and performance can bring people together again," regional councillor for culture Lidia Ravera said. There will be replica performances of Don Giovanni in Alatri (July 11), Frascati (July 13) and Leonessa (July 15). On June 29 the Italian folk orchestra conducted by Ambrogio Sparagna will perform the 'Notte della saltarella amatriciana' at Auditorium Parco della Musica in Rome by way of introduction to the project 'Saltarella, la nostra terra che balla!' taking local folk music and dance to the towns of Borbona, Posta and Leonessa in the quake-hit zone. "After the earthquakes we want to bring hope, gaiety and culture, with a special focus on children with teaching workshops in the affected municipalities, but also in Rome," Musica per Roma CEO José Dosal said. The Lazio Region has also put out a call for tender worth 100,000 euros for initiatives involving live performances in earthquake-struck towns and villages. "The idea is simple," Lazio Governor Nicola Zingaretti said. "It is necessary to support life, that of public works but also the recovery of an economic and productive fabric that is based strongly on tourism and a cultural life providing social cohesion," he added.