Agreement to do more to help Italy - Tusk

Brussels
23/06/2017
Brussels, June 23 - European Council President Donald Tusk said Friday that leaders at the EU summit "agreed to coordinate better in the next few weeks to help Italy" with the Mediterranean asylum-seeker crisis. Tusk said that progress was being made regarding the central Mediterranean route but he added that "the situation remains critical for illegal arrivals". He said that "the only result that we are interested in is putting a definitive end" to the arrivals.
