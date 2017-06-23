Brussels

Agreement to do more to help Italy - Tusk

Council president says goal is to stop migrant flows

Agreement to do more to help Italy - Tusk

Brussels, June 23 - European Council President Donald Tusk said Friday that leaders at the EU summit "agreed to coordinate better in the next few weeks to help Italy" with the Mediterranean asylum-seeker crisis. Tusk said that progress was being made regarding the central Mediterranean route but he added that "the situation remains critical for illegal arrivals". He said that "the only result that we are interested in is putting a definitive end" to the arrivals.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Prostituzione, 12 condanne

Rompe il naso a un poliziotto, in manette un 63enne

Rompe il naso a un poliziotto, in manette un 63enne

Latitante calabrese si costituisce nella capitale

Latitante calabrese si costituisce nella capitale

Trovato morto Andrea Falbo

Trovato morto Andrea Falbo

Sciolta la prognosi, Simona è fuori pericolo

Sciolta la prognosi, Simona è fuori pericolo

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33