Rome

Italy satisfied by EU summit on migrants-Gentiloni (2)

'Don't solve problems with document' says premier

Italy satisfied by EU summit on migrants-Gentiloni (2)

Rome, June 25 - Premier Paolo Gentiloni said Friday that he was satisfied about how the European summit had responded to Italy's demands for more help with the Mediterranean asylum-seeker crisis. "I think Italy can be satisfied with the conclusions reached, although we know very well that the problems we have to tackle cannot be resolved with the conclusions of a European Council document," Gentiloni told a press conference. European Council President Donald Tusk said that leaders at the EU summit "agreed to coordinate better in the next few weeks to help Italy" with the Mediterranean asylum-seeker crisis. Tusk said that progress was being made regarding the central Mediterranean route but he added that "the situation remains critical for illegal arrivals". He said that "the only result that we are interested in is putting a definitive end" to the arrivals.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Prostituzione, 12 condanne

Rompe il naso a un poliziotto, in manette un 63enne

Rompe il naso a un poliziotto, in manette un 63enne

Latitante calabrese si costituisce nella capitale

Latitante calabrese si costituisce nella capitale

Trovato morto Andrea Falbo

Trovato morto Andrea Falbo

Sciolta la prognosi, Simona è fuori pericolo

Sciolta la prognosi, Simona è fuori pericolo

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33