Gentiloni sees good intentions from May on Brexit (2)

Rome
23/06/2017
Rome, June 23 - Italian Premier Paolo Gentiloni said Friday that British Prime Minister Theresa May's opening offer on the situation of EU citizens in Britain after Brexit was "a demonstration of good intentions" But, he added, "it is necessary to verify many things". May has offered to grant EU migrants who have lived in the UK for five years at the Brexit cut-off date "UK settled status". This would allow them to stay in the UK and to access health, education and other benefits. The plan would affect 3.2 million EU citizens, including many Italians, now living in the UK. European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker described the offer as a "first step but not sufficient".
