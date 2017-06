Gentiloni among leaders called to pre-G20 meeting

Berlin, June 23 - Italian Premier Paolo Gentiloni is among the European leaders who have been invited by German Chancellor Angela Merkel to take part in a meeting in Berlin on June 29 in view of the G20 summit, a spokesperson said Friday. European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, European Council President Donald Tusk, French President Emmanuel Macron, Spanish Premier Mariano Rajoy, British Prime Minister Theresa May and Netherlands Prime Minister Mark Rutte will also take part.