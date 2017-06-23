Rome

Net rise of 559,000 jobs in 1st 4 months of 2017-INPS

Increase driven by temporary contracts

Net rise of 559,000 jobs in 1st 4 months of 2017-INPS

Rome, June 23 - There was a net rise in the number of private-sector jobs in Italy of 559,000 in the first four months of 2017 when the difference between new contracts and those that were terminated was calculated, pensions and social-security agency INPS said Friday. The rise was driven by an increase of 415,000 temporary contracts, INPS said.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Prostituzione, 12 condanne

Rompe il naso a un poliziotto, in manette un 63enne

Rompe il naso a un poliziotto, in manette un 63enne

Latitante calabrese si costituisce nella capitale

Latitante calabrese si costituisce nella capitale

Trovato morto Andrea Falbo

Trovato morto Andrea Falbo

Sciolta la prognosi, Simona è fuori pericolo

Sciolta la prognosi, Simona è fuori pericolo

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33