Net rise of 559,000 jobs in 1st 4 months of 2017-INPS

Rome
23/06/2017
Rome, June 23 - There was a net rise in the number of private-sector jobs in Italy of 559,000 in the first four months of 2017 when the difference between new contracts and those that were terminated was calculated, pensions and social-security agency INPS said Friday. The rise was driven by an increase of 415,000 temporary contracts, INPS said.
Le altre notizie
La tragedia dimenticata dell’Arandora Star
di Francesco Musolino
Pasquale Bruno, il brigante di Bauso
di Marcello Mento
A rischio il futuro dell’internet libero?
di Fausto Cicciò
Case, nel Sud valgono tre volte meno
di Vinicio Leonetti
Il "folle" amore
di Ylenia e Alessio
di Riccardo D'Andrea
di Davide Marchetta
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online