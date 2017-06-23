Marroni says CONSIP role ends with June 27 assembly

Rome
23/06/2017
Rome, June 23 - CONSIP CEO Luigi Marroni said Friday that he will leave the post when the civil-service procurement agency holds an assembly on June 27. CONSIP is at the centre of corruption probe and the economy ministry had said the current board had effectively quit following the resignation of two board members. "My future certainly will not be at CONSIP," Marroni said. "A wonderful experience for me ends with the assembly on the 27th. I am a faithful servant of the State and I do my job all the way. It has been an honour to work for the Italian State".
