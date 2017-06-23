Milan

Milan Mayor Sala probed over Expo trees contract (2)

Former World Fair commissioner feels 'deep bitterness'

Milan, June 23 - Milan Mayor Giuseppe Sala is under investigation for alleged bid rigging in relation to a contract to supply trees to Milan Expo 2015. The mayor, the former commissioner of the World Fair, was already being probed in a separate investigation into another contract for Expo. "I just feel great bitterness, above all when I think about how much I sacrificed to make Expo a great success for Italy and Milan," he said. "In any case, I will find the motivation to continue to do my job at the service of the city with the maximum dedication possible". The centre-left mayor said he would not comment on prosecutors' work. But he did complain that, as in the previous case, he found out about the probe via the media. "Unfortunately, history is repeating itself," he said. "Once again a newspaper article gives news of a procedure that regards me and which is still covered by investigation confidentiality," he said.

