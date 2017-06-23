Woman stabs partner to death then calls police

Modena, June 23 - A 60-year-old man was stabbed to death by his partner in Modena early Friday. Claudio Palladino, a company manager, was killed in his apartment on the third floor of a block of flats in via Mar Adriatico with at least 10 knife blows. The woman, a foreigner in her fifties, subsequenly called the police and turned herself in. She is thought to be Palladino's parents' former carer. It is not clear if there was a struggle during the attack.