Modena

Woman stabs partner to death then calls police

Claudio Palladino, 60, suffered at least 10 knife blows

Woman stabs partner to death then calls police

Modena, June 23 - A 60-year-old man was stabbed to death by his partner in Modena early Friday. Claudio Palladino, a company manager, was killed in his apartment on the third floor of a block of flats in via Mar Adriatico with at least 10 knife blows. The woman, a foreigner in her fifties, subsequenly called the police and turned herself in. She is thought to be Palladino's parents' former carer. It is not clear if there was a struggle during the attack.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Prostituzione, 12 condanne

Rompe il naso a un poliziotto, in manette un 63enne

Rompe il naso a un poliziotto, in manette un 63enne

Latitante calabrese si costituisce nella capitale

Latitante calabrese si costituisce nella capitale

Trovato morto Andrea Falbo

Trovato morto Andrea Falbo

Sciolta la prognosi, Simona è fuori pericolo

Sciolta la prognosi, Simona è fuori pericolo

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33