Woman stabs partner to death then calls police

Modena
23/06/2017
Modena, June 23 - A 60-year-old man was stabbed to death by his partner in Modena early Friday. Claudio Palladino, a company manager, was killed in his apartment on the third floor of a block of flats in via Mar Adriatico with at least 10 knife blows. The woman, a foreigner in her fifties, subsequenly called the police and turned herself in. She is thought to be Palladino's parents' former carer. It is not clear if there was a struggle during the attack.
Le altre notizie
La tragedia dimenticata dell’Arandora Star
di Francesco Musolino
Pasquale Bruno, il brigante di Bauso
di Marcello Mento
A rischio il futuro dell’internet libero?
di Fausto Cicciò
Case, nel Sud valgono tre volte meno
di Vinicio Leonetti
Il "folle" amore
di Ylenia e Alessio
di Riccardo D'Andrea
di Davide Marchetta
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online