Migrants can't be left to front-line States-Gentiloni (2)

Brussels, June 23 - Premier Paolo Gentiloni stressed that the European Union must do more to help Italy with the Mediterranean asylum-seeker crisis on the concluding day of the European summit on Friday. Gentiloni called for "greater impulse for migratory policies, which cannot be left on the shoulders of the countries on the front line, but must be shared by (all) the European States". The government has repeatedly complained about the European Union's slow response to Italy's calls for help with asylum seekers. This particularly concerts an agreement to relocate a total of 160,000 people from Italy and Greece. The European Commission recently announced it was launching infringement procedures against the Czech Republic, Hungary and Poland for failing to meet their obligations in relation to this agreement.