Rome to limit mini markets, 'bazaar' stores in centre (2)

Rome to limit mini markets, 'bazaar' stores in centre

Rome, June 23 - The city of Rome plans to set limits on the number of mini markets selling food and so-called cheap 'bazaar' stores offering souvenirs and a wide range of other goods in the centre of the capital. Such downmarket stores have multiplied in Rome in recent years, often taking the place of more traditional shops. "A new resolution is coming next week to stem the phenomenon," Rome Commerce Chief Adriano Meloni said at the inauguration of an eatery at the Imperial Fora. Meloni added that the city will soon present a new measure banning men dressed up as ancient Roman centurions making money by posing for pictures with tourists in central Rome. The TAR regional administrative court recently upheld an appeal against the ban. The costumed fake centurions ply their trade at iconic central Roman sites including the Colosseum, the Forum, the Trevi Fountain and the Pantheon and sometimes have been accused of being aggressive.

