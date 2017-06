VIP bars among venues seized in Rome anti-mafia op

Rome, June 23 - Carabinieri police seized assets worth around 280 million euros and began to execute arrest warrants for 23 people in a mayor anti-mafia operation in Rome on Friday. The suspects are accused of belonging to two criminal gangs practicing extortion, loan-sharking, money laundering and fraud. The seized assets included venues popular with VIPs, such as the 'Mizzica' bars in Via Catanzaro and Piazza Acilia, 'Macao' in Via del Gazometro and the 'Babylon Cafe' chain.