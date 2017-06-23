Rome to limit mini markets, 'bazaar' stores in centre

Rome
23/06/2017
Rome, June 23 - The city of Rome plans to set limits on the number of mini markets selling food and so-called cheap 'bazaar' stores offering souvenirs and a wide range of other goods in the centre of the capital. Such downmarket stores have multiplied in Rome in recent years, often taking the place of more traditional shops. "A new resolution is coming next week to stem the phenomenon," Rome Commerce Chief Adriano Meloni said at the inauguration of an eatery at the Imperial Fora.
Le altre notizie
La tragedia dimenticata dell’Arandora Star
di Francesco Musolino
Pasquale Bruno, il brigante di Bauso
di Marcello Mento
A rischio il futuro dell’internet libero?
di Fausto Cicciò
Case, nel Sud valgono tre volte meno
di Vinicio Leonetti
Il "folle" amore
di Ylenia e Alessio
di Riccardo D'Andrea
di Davide Marchetta
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online