Rome to limit mini markets, 'bazaar' stores in centre

Rome, June 23 - The city of Rome plans to set limits on the number of mini markets selling food and so-called cheap 'bazaar' stores offering souvenirs and a wide range of other goods in the centre of the capital. Such downmarket stores have multiplied in Rome in recent years, often taking the place of more traditional shops. "A new resolution is coming next week to stem the phenomenon," Rome Commerce Chief Adriano Meloni said at the inauguration of an eatery at the Imperial Fora.