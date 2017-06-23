Child cancer patient's measles death inflames vaccines row

Monza
23/06/2017
Monza, June 23 - The death of a six-year-old boy with leukemia due to complications caused by measles has further inflamed a hot debate about vaccinations in Italy. The boy reportedly contracted the disease from older siblings that the family had decided not to vaccinate, even though the younger child's immune system was compromised. "It is necessary to respect medicine and the truth of science for the good of our children," said Health Minister Beatrice Lorenzin.
Le altre notizie
La tragedia dimenticata dell’Arandora Star
di Francesco Musolino
Pasquale Bruno, il brigante di Bauso
di Marcello Mento
A rischio il futuro dell’internet libero?
di Fausto Cicciò
Case, nel Sud valgono tre volte meno
di Vinicio Leonetti
Il "folle" amore
di Ylenia e Alessio
di Riccardo D'Andrea
di Davide Marchetta
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online