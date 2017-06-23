Child cancer patient's measles death inflames vaccines row

Monza, June 23 - The death of a six-year-old boy with leukemia due to complications caused by measles has further inflamed a hot debate about vaccinations in Italy. The boy reportedly contracted the disease from older siblings that the family had decided not to vaccinate, even though the younger child's immune system was compromised. "It is necessary to respect medicine and the truth of science for the good of our children," said Health Minister Beatrice Lorenzin.