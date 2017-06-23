Milan Mayor Sala probed over Expo trees contract

Milan, June 23 - Milan Mayor Giuseppe Sala is under investigation for alleged bid rigging in relation to a contract to supply trees to Milan Expo 2015. The mayor, the former commissioner of the World Fair, is also being probed in a separate investigation into another contract for Expo. "I just feel great bitterness, above all when I think about how much I sacrificed to make Expo a great success for Italy and Milan," he said. "In any case I will find the motivation to continue to do my job at the service of the city with the maximum dedication possible".