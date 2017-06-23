Brussels

Migrants can't be left to front-line States-Gentiloni

Italian premier calls for 'greater impulse' from Union

Brussels, June 23 - Premier Paolo Gentiloni stressed that the European Union must do more to help Italy with the Mediterranean asylum-seeker crisis on the concluding day of the European summit on Friday. Gentiloni called for "greater impulse for migratory policies, which cannot be left on the shoulders of the countries on the front line, but must be shared by (all) the European States".

