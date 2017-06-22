Rome

Amanda Knox makes Instagram account public

Former murder suspect 'Little Red Riding Hood' on social network

Amanda Knox makes Instagram account public

Rome, June 22 - Amanda Knox has made her Instagram public to reveal photos of her boyfriend, travel and one of her dressed as Little Red Riding Hood in Germany's Black Forest. The 29-year-old American from Seattle was accused of murdering British student Meredith Kercher together with Raffaele Sollecito in Perugia on November 1, 2007. The pair were arrested five days later and convicted by a court of first instance, but this conviction was subsequently overturned. The appeal sentence was then thrown out by the Court of Cassation, Italy's supreme court, which ordered a new trial on appeal leading to their re-conviction in 2014. Knox and Sollecito were eventually acquitted definitively by the supreme court the following year.

