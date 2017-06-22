ANSA/ Pitti Bimbo children's fashion fair gets underway

Florence, June 22 - The 85th edition of the Pitti Bimbo children's fashion event in Florence gets underway on Thursday with a full programme boasting 548 collections for summer 2018, a full 50 more than last summer, of which 327 are from outside Italy, representing 55% of the overall total. The event, which runs through Saturday at the Fortezza da Basso exhibition centre, includes four runway shows: Children's Fashion from Spain; Fun&Fun and She.Ver; I Pinco Pallino (the Italian brand bought by the Chinese group Little Star Brands); and Monnalisa. As with the Pitti Uomo summer event, the theme here is "Boom, Pitti Blooms", with flowers as the inspiration. Dolce & Gabbana are celebrating their debut at the children's event with a special flower stand installation in front of the Central Pavilion. Their summer 2018 collection is "Style in Blossom" and their flower stand will replicate an Italian flower market full of hydrangeas, red roses, daisies and sunflowers, with the cartoon versions of Dolce & Gabbana in attendance. Roberto Cavalli Junior is relaunching its children's collection at this edition, in its "Baroque Leopard" popup space. The Roberto Cavalli Junior collection was created in 2000 to expand the label's offerings, and now it will return to being entirely developed in-house and distributed directly by the label itself. The collection is marked by bright colours and floral patterns, along with the label's iconic graphics. The two-day event is packed with events dedicated to children. Emilio Pucci is launching its junior line in partnership with Simonetta, with a special event at Palazzo Pucci. Filobio will host a "Sun Salute" with a children's yoga lesson. Jarrett will host a live tattoo performance as part of its capsule shoe collection. Frankie Morello Junior will present its #Liquidspace collection, and John Richmond Jr. will host an event called "Rock a Selfie with John!". The Happiness brand has outfitted a military camp tent with a floral theme and cannons that shoot flowers. Celebrities will also be on hand at the event. Italian actress Martina Colombari will attend the benefit cocktail hosted by Hogan Junior and Fay Junior to support the non-profit Francesca Rava Foundation/NPH Italy, in cooperation with the Marangoni Institute, whose students created special t-shirts for charity. Boy London will host Nathan Falco Briatore, the son of Italian model Elisabetta Gregoraci, while Gaialuna/Ronnie Kay will host Paraguayan model Claudia Galanti with her children Tal Harlow and Lian Elija.