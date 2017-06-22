Soccer: Juve signing Schick from Samp, Dani Alves leaving

Turin, June 22 - Juventus said Thursday that Czech Republic forward Patrik Schick is undergoing a medical in view of a move to the Italian champions from Sampdoria. Schick, who helped his national team beat Italy 3-1 at the Under-21 European championships on Wednesday, scored 11 goals for Samp in Serie A last season. On Wednesday Juventus CEO Beppe Marotta announced that Brazil right back Dani Alves was leaving the Turin giants by mutual consent. The former Barcelona star has been linked to Manchester City.