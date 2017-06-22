Padua

Polish army helicopter crashes in Veneto (2)

Six military personal, including French national, get out alive

Padua, June 22 - A Polish army helicopter crashed at Massanzago, in the Veneto province of Padua, during an exercise on Thursday, sources said. The six military personnel aboard, five Poles and a French national, got out alive and did not suffer serious injury, the sources said. The aircraft was part of a group flying in formation when the officials on board spotted flames. The pilot attempted an emergency landing in a field but the aircraft hit the ground hard and caught fire after the impact. Firefighters have put out the blaze.

