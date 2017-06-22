Rome

Veneto Governor Zaia confirms vaccines challenge

Rome, June 22 - Veneto Governor Luca Zaia confirmed Thursday that the northern region intends to challenge a new decree making 12 vaccinations a condition for school entry at the Constitutional Court. "We reiterated our position, which is not against vaccines," Zaia said after meeting Health Minister Beatrice Lorenzin. "We confirm the appeal against both the decree and the eventual law. "We think that this coercive method is not very respectful, as citizens should be informed, and could lead to some dropping out". Education Minister Valeria Fedeli seemed to suggest the decree is not set in stone when asked about reports that the package, which features stiff penalties for parents who fail to meet their obligations on vaccines, could be softened. "There is a good debate in parliament about the vaccines and I'm particularly happy about that," she said.

