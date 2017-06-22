Rome

State of emergency in Parma, Piacenza due to drought (2)

Water shortages also hit other parts of Italy

State of emergency in Parma, Piacenza due to drought (2)

Rome, June 22 - Premier Paolo Gentiloni's cabinet on Thursday declared a state of emergency for the northern provinces of Parma and Piacenza due to drought. The recent hot spell has aggravated a water shortage caused by low rainfall since autumn 2016. Furthermore, the arrival of large numbers of tourists has increased demand for water. The drought has created an emergency for farmers and threatens to hit the supply of drinking water. The declaration of a state of emergency brings with the allocation of 8.65 million euros to help combat it. Water shortages are also a big problem in many other parts of Italy, including Piedmont, Campania and Sardinia, where the region has announced a state of calamity in the area of Martina. Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi on Thursday issued an order telling inhabitants to limit water use for gardens, filling swimming pools and washing cars.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Trovato morto Andrea Falbo

Trovato morto Andrea Falbo

Prostituzione, 12 condanne

Prostituzione, 12 condanne

Rompe il naso a un poliziotto, in manette un 63enne

Rompe il naso a un poliziotto, in manette un 63enne

Scomparso un ventisettenne, ritrovato il suo furgone

Scomparso un ventisettenne, ritrovato il suo furgone

di Luigi Cristaldi

Violenza sessuale su bambina di 10 anni, arrestato 63enne

Violenza sessuale su bambina di 10 anni, arrestato 63enne

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33