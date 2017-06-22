State of emergency in Parma, Piacenza due to drought (2)

Rome, June 22 - Premier Paolo Gentiloni's cabinet on Thursday declared a state of emergency for the northern provinces of Parma and Piacenza due to drought. The recent hot spell has aggravated a water shortage caused by low rainfall since autumn 2016. Furthermore, the arrival of large numbers of tourists has increased demand for water. The drought has created an emergency for farmers and threatens to hit the supply of drinking water. The declaration of a state of emergency brings with the allocation of 8.65 million euros to help combat it. Water shortages are also a big problem in many other parts of Italy, including Piedmont, Campania and Sardinia, where the region has announced a state of calamity in the area of Martina. Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi on Thursday issued an order telling inhabitants to limit water use for gardens, filling swimming pools and washing cars.