Rome

Local politicians faced 454 intimidatory acts in 2016

Episodes have doubled since 2011

Local politicians faced 454 intimidatory acts in 2016

Rome, June 22 - Local politicians faced 454 threats or acts of violence and intimidation in 2016, one every 19 hours, the Avviso Pubblico anti-mafia councils network said in a report on Thursday. It said this number has more than doubled from the 212 cases cited in the debut 'administrators under fire' report in 2011. Last year intimidation affected 18 regions, 77 provinces, 72% of the total, and 295 councils, a 10% rise with respect to 2015. On Thursday the Lower House voted to increase punishments for intimidation against mayors, local or regional councillors and lawmakers.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Trovato morto Andrea Falbo

Trovato morto Andrea Falbo

Prostituzione, 12 condanne

Prostituzione, 12 condanne

Rompe il naso a un poliziotto, in manette un 63enne

Rompe il naso a un poliziotto, in manette un 63enne

Scomparso un ventisettenne, ritrovato il suo furgone

Scomparso un ventisettenne, ritrovato il suo furgone

di Luigi Cristaldi

Violenza sessuale su bambina di 10 anni, arrestato 63enne

Violenza sessuale su bambina di 10 anni, arrestato 63enne

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33