Local politicians faced 454 intimidatory acts in 2016

Rome, June 22 - Local politicians faced 454 threats or acts of violence and intimidation in 2016, one every 19 hours, the Avviso Pubblico anti-mafia councils network said in a report on Thursday. It said this number has more than doubled from the 212 cases cited in the debut 'administrators under fire' report in 2011. Last year intimidation affected 18 regions, 77 provinces, 72% of the total, and 295 councils, a 10% rise with respect to 2015. On Thursday the Lower House voted to increase punishments for intimidation against mayors, local or regional councillors and lawmakers.