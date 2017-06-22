Rome

Calenda critical of competition bill amendments

Rome, June 22 - Industry Minister Carlo Calenda expressed dismay on Thursday after a Lower House committee approved four amendments to a competition bill, meaning it will have to return to the Senate for the fourth reading in three years. "With all due respect to parliament, it is difficult to understand the decision to reopen the competition bill 850 days after it was (first) presented and this risks sending the umpteenth negative signal to citizens, companies and international institutions," Calenda said.

