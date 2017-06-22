Rome

Reuters report hails ANSA's online reach,accuracy reputation

Digital News Report 2017

Reuters report hails ANSA's online reach,accuracy reputation

Rome, June 22 - The 2017 digital news report of the Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism acknowledged the success of ANSA's websites and put this down to the reputation for accuracy that Italy's leading news agency enjoys. "ANSA, a rare example of news agency that has attracted significant online reach, is particularly valued for accuracy," read the report, which was released Thursday. It said ANSA "has developed a consumer reputation for fast reliable news" with 46% of its users considering it is best for this. Almost a quarter of users, 23%, said ANSA was best for understanding complex issues. The report said ANSA was the fourth biggest online news brand in Italy, with 21% of people surveyed saying they use it at least once a week. Other top brands included Repubblica.it, 28%, TgCom24, 27%, Sky Tg24, 26%, and Corriere della Sera, 20%.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Trovato morto Andrea Falbo

Trovato morto Andrea Falbo

Prostituzione, 12 condanne

Prostituzione, 12 condanne

Rompe il naso a un poliziotto, in manette un 63enne

Rompe il naso a un poliziotto, in manette un 63enne

Scomparso un ventisettenne, ritrovato il suo furgone

Scomparso un ventisettenne, ritrovato il suo furgone

di Luigi Cristaldi

Violenza sessuale su bambina di 10 anni, arrestato 63enne

Violenza sessuale su bambina di 10 anni, arrestato 63enne

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33