Reuters report hails ANSA's online reach,accuracy reputation

Rome, June 22 - The 2017 digital news report of the Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism acknowledged the success of ANSA's websites and put this down to the reputation for accuracy that Italy's leading news agency enjoys. "ANSA, a rare example of news agency that has attracted significant online reach, is particularly valued for accuracy," read the report, which was released Thursday. It said ANSA "has developed a consumer reputation for fast reliable news" with 46% of its users considering it is best for this. Almost a quarter of users, 23%, said ANSA was best for understanding complex issues. The report said ANSA was the fourth biggest online news brand in Italy, with 21% of people surveyed saying they use it at least once a week. Other top brands included Repubblica.it, 28%, TgCom24, 27%, Sky Tg24, 26%, and Corriere della Sera, 20%.