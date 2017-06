Some 4.3 mn called to vote in local-election run-offs

Rome, June 22 - Some 4.3 million people are called on to vote on Sunday in run-offs for local elections in many Italian towns and cities. Many contests will be between centre-right and centre-left candidates after the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) performed badly in the first round of voting on June 11. The run-offs concern 101 towns or cities with populations above 15,000, including three regional capitals, Catanzaro, Genova and L'Aquila, and 19 provincial capitals - Alessandria, Asti, Belluno, Como, Gorizia, La Spezia, Lecce, Lodi, Lucca, Monza, Oristano, Padua, Parma, Piacenza, Pistoia, Rieti, Verona, Taranto and Trapani.